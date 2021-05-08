KBC Group NV Sells 23,435 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 23,435 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NOV were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

