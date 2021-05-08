KBC Group NV Sells 362 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,546,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,871,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,767,000 after acquiring an additional 155,969 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,296,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNTG stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.62 and a beta of 2.83.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

