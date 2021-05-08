KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Hits $473.97 on Major Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $473.97 or 0.00805275 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00082128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00063252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.06 or 0.00791823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00104453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,549.41 or 0.09428359 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00044086 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.