Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.31.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.95. 3,926,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,897. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Kellogg by 13.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

