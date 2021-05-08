Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Sells $2,576,023.68 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,576,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Julius Knowles sold 27,151 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,630,960.57.

On Thursday, April 1st, Julius Knowles sold 11,202 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $659,685.78.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $707,076.72.

On Monday, March 1st, Julius Knowles sold 12,979 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $818,845.11.

On Thursday, February 18th, Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,741,916.79.

On Thursday, February 11th, Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02.

KROS stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

