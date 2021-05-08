Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports.

KROS traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 129,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.81. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $749,384.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,653 shares of company stock worth $9,008,663 in the last quarter.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

