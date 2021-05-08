Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper traded as high as $36.77 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 19587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

KDP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

