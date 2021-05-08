Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.6% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.43. 33,610,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,841,734. The company has a market cap of $264.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.