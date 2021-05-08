Key Financial Inc Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.59. 14,748,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,185,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day moving average is $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

