Key Financial Inc Purchases 50 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,698,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.78. 935,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,464. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.79. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.