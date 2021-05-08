KeyCorp Boosts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $105.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.13.

HAS traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $99.15. The company had a trading volume of 583,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,647. Hasbro has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

