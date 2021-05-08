KeyCorp Increases Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $115.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

BC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

BC opened at $115.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $116.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 599,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

