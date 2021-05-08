KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.27.

KEY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. 7,003,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,011,351. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

