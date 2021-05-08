Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day moving average of $156.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $443.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.