Kind Ads Token Reaches Market Cap of $314,339.05 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $314,339.05 and approximately $608.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00082142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00062578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.92 or 0.00802244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00103849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,620.57 or 0.09514308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00045096 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.