Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $23,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $339.25 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.20 and a 1-year high of $339.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

