Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $137.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.80. The company has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

