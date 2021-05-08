Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $531,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $171.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.