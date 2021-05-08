Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after buying an additional 262,949 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SAP by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after buying an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 369,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares during the period.

NYSE SAP opened at $141.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.04. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $2.189 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

