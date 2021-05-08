Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KOD. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital cut Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.00.

KOD stock opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

