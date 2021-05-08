KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on KNYJY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of KNYJY stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion and a PE ratio of 41.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $2.3095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

