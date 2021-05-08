Kosmos Energy (KOS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $366.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.86.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

