Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Announces Earnings Results

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 759,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 677.92 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $43,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $46,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,257 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

