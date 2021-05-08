Kristian M. Gathright Sells 10,576 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kristian M. Gathright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kristian M. Gathright sold 100 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $1,575.00.

APLE stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APLE. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

