KuCoin Shares (KCS) Hits Market Cap of $93.73 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00082505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00062613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.60 or 0.00802217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00104194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,556.64 or 0.09472295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00045011 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

