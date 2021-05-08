Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.30 and last traded at $48.77. Approximately 29,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 863,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,882,000 after acquiring an additional 306,400 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 394,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,027,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,325,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 412,076 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.