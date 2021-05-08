Kusama (KSM) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Kusama has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $3.66 billion and $234.66 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $432.53 or 0.00732571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00251392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 406.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.48 or 0.01147453 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00032092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,913.85 or 0.99782494 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 34,653.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001896 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

