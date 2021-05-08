KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

KVHI stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $258.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.81.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,347 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $29,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Felise Feingold sold 2,300 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $29,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,414 shares in the company, valued at $772,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,226 shares of company stock worth $3,180,658. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

