La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock remained flat at $$51.65 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

