Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.71.

Shares of LIF traded down C$1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,165. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.46. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$18.53 and a 52-week high of C$44.76.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 71.83%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

