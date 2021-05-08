LABS Group Hits Market Cap of $24.96 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, LABS Group has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $24.96 million and $1.22 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00067496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00254311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.62 or 0.01143273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 322.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 56,532.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.35 or 0.00754000 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

