Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Sells $50,591.54 in Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $50,591.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,485.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $150,175.62.

On Monday, April 26th, Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $47,840.00.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ladder Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

