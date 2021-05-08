LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 20,146 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the quarter. Nutanix accounts for about 1.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Nutanix worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 over the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The firm had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.