LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 434 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Amgen by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.21. 2,513,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,255. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.39. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $779,408 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

