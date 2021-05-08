Lake Street Capital Boosts Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $260.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.09.

INSP stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.60. 266,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.79.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

