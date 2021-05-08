Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $14,589.90 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $14,589.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,590.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.18, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

