Lawrence P. Oreilly Sells 12,250 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.05, for a total transaction of $6,811,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,840,209.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ORLY opened at $562.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $520.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.27 and a twelve month high of $564.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

