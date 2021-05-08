Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE LDOS opened at $104.03 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.