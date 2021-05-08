Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Leslie's alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,559,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $71,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $80,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,897,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,834,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.