Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas Sells 71,173 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,830.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,775 shares in the company, valued at $689,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE LEVI opened at $30.13 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $30.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.54, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEVI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,746 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

