Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

