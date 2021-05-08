LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.200-6.400 EPS.

Shares of LHCG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.32. 147,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,959. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $116.26 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.