LikeCoin (LIKE) One Day Volume Hits $17,078.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $17.59 million and approximately $17,078.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00080089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00021015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00064113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00102432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.86 or 0.00760770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,474.10 or 0.09236936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,032,837,791 coins and its circulating supply is 1,026,160,594 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

