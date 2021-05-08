Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives $5.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLNW shares. Cowen cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 77.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,386 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

