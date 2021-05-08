Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $189.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LINC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.