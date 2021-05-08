Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Shares of LECO opened at $133.90 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $68.12 and a 12 month high of $135.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

