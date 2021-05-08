Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $68.25 and last traded at $66.54, with a volume of 13267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.33.

The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.34. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

