Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,810 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.4% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 11,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.0% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 8,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

