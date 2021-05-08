Lipe & Dalton Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lipe & Dalton raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $229.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

