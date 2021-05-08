Lipe & Dalton Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lipe & Dalton lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 3.7% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $370.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $371.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

